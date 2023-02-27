Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Emirates Exploring Codeshare Pact With Tata Group-Led Air India: Report

Home Business

Emirates Exploring Codeshare Pact With Tata Group-Led Air India: Report

Recently, the Tata Group-led Air India scripted history by placing a historic order of 470 aircrafts – both Boeing and Airbus

Emirates and Air India
Emirates and Air India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 9:14 am

United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) national carrier Emirates is reportedly looking at a codeshare pact with India’s Tata Group-led Air India. As per updates, since Air India is all set to dominate the sky with its historic order of Boeing and Airbus, even Emirates is reportedly looking at this deal and the mentioned agreement. 

According to a report in Livemint.com, Emirates is looking at joining hands with Air India in order to operate efficiently in the subcontinent. “Talks (with Air India) are at an early stage. They are a bit busy with the merger as well as other stuff. So, just initial-level talks are on, and let’s see how it evolves,” the publication quoted Mohammad Sarhan, vice president India and Nepal Emirates, as saying. 

Adding that Emirates plans to have a “strong partner in India”, Sarhan, as per the publication said, “You know, earlier, United and Emirates were rivals and now they are best of friends. We just signed a codeshare. Air Canada used to be a challenge for us. Now, we are best friends. I think sooner or later, we will be very close to some Indian carriers.”

Related stories

Air India Will Require More Than 6,500 Pilots For 470 Planes

Air India Places Order For 840 Aircraft; Includes Option To Buy 370 Planes: Official

From Macron To Sunak, Why Heads Of Western Countries Are Thanking PM Modi For Air India Aircraft Deal

Recently, the Tata Group-led Air India scripted history by placing a historic order of 470 aircrafts – both Boeing and Airbus. The report also adds that UAE’s Emirates is the largest foreign carrier in India and also the third largest overall carrier after IndiGo and Air India. 

As per several media reports, at present, India’s civil aviation sector is reportedly aiming at expanding more towards Europe and the Americas. Hence, the report of a codeshare agreement between Air India and Emirates, could be something to set eyes on. 

Tags

Business United Arab Emirates (UAE) Emirates Tata Group Air India Indian Economy Economy Aviation
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions