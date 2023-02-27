Emirates Exploring Codeshare Pact With Tata Group-Led Air India: Report

United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) national carrier Emirates is reportedly looking at a codeshare pact with India’s Tata Group-led Air India. As per updates, since Air India is all set to dominate the sky with its historic order of Boeing and Airbus, even Emirates is reportedly looking at this deal and the mentioned agreement.

According to a report in Livemint.com, Emirates is looking at joining hands with Air India in order to operate efficiently in the subcontinent. “Talks (with Air India) are at an early stage. They are a bit busy with the merger as well as other stuff. So, just initial-level talks are on, and let’s see how it evolves,” the publication quoted Mohammad Sarhan, vice president India and Nepal Emirates, as saying.

Adding that Emirates plans to have a “strong partner in India”, Sarhan, as per the publication said, “You know, earlier, United and Emirates were rivals and now they are best of friends. We just signed a codeshare. Air Canada used to be a challenge for us. Now, we are best friends. I think sooner or later, we will be very close to some Indian carriers.”

Recently, the Tata Group-led Air India scripted history by placing a historic order of 470 aircrafts – both Boeing and Airbus. The report also adds that UAE’s Emirates is the largest foreign carrier in India and also the third largest overall carrier after IndiGo and Air India.

As per several media reports, at present, India’s civil aviation sector is reportedly aiming at expanding more towards Europe and the Americas. Hence, the report of a codeshare agreement between Air India and Emirates, could be something to set eyes on.