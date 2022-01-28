Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Embassy REIT Q3 operating income at Rs 621cr; weighs acquisition of 5 mn sq ft area in Chennai

Embassy Office Parks REIT reported 30 per cent increase in net operating income and will distribute Rs 493 crore to unitholders for the quarter.

Embassy REIT Q3 operating income at Rs 621cr; weighs acquisition of 5 mn sq ft area in Chennai
income -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 8:46 pm

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Friday reported 30 per cent increase in net operating income at Rs 621.3 crore and will distribute Rs 493 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended December 2021.

Its net operating income (NOI) and distribution to unitholders stood at Rs 478 crore and Rs 431.3 crore, respectively in the year-ago period.

Embassy REIT also informed that it received an offer on Friday from sponsor Embassy group for acquisition of 5 million sq ft project in Chennai and the company will evaluate the same.

Commenting on the financial result, Embassy REIT CEO Michael Holland said the company's performance was good despite COVID disruptions.

Related stories

CarTrade Tech To Invest Rs 750 Cr For Strategic Acquisitions And Investments In Automotive Ecosystem

CCI Approves Acquisition Of 96% Stake In Jindal Power By Worldone

NCLT Approves GAIL India's Acquisition Of IL&FS' 26% Stake In ONGC Tripura Power Company

This underscores the resilience and growth potential of Embassy REIT, he added.

"We continue to see multiple positive indicators for our business – the uptick in new leasing, our delivery of the 1.1 million square feet  (MSF) JP Morgan campus, our 4.6 MSF of development pipeline, and a 5 MSF potential acquisition opportunity in Chennai," Holland said.

Embassy REIT said it leased 4,28,000 square feet  across 15 deals and also achieved 14 per cent rent increase on 1.8 MSF area.

When contacted, Embassy REIT Deputy CEO and COO Vikaash Khdloya said the company has revised its FY22 guidance for the NOI, distribution to unitholders and leasing number.

He said the company expects the NOI at around Rs 2,450 crore, distribution to unitholders at around Rs 2,050 crore and the leasing area at 1 MSF for the full financial year.

Khdloya said the company's rental collection is almost 100 per cent while the vacancy is around 13 per cent.

The deputy CEO informed that the company has received 'Right of First Offer' (ROFO) from realty firm Embassy group for acquisition of 5 MSF Embassy Splendid TechZone in Chennai.

"We will evaluate this 5 MSF portfolio in Chennai for acquisition," Khdloya said, adding that around 1.5 MSF in the Chennai IT park has already been completed.

Asked about the likely deal value, he said it is too early to estimate.

Khdloya said the demand for premium office space remains strong.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust.

It owns and operates a 42.6 MSF portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in  Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.

Tags

Business Embassy REIT Acquisition
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

United Breweries Q3 Profit Down 28% To Rs 91 Cr

Piramal Group Plans To Move Supreme Court Challenging NCLAT Order On DHFL

Selling S-400 Missile System To India Shines A Spotlight On Russia's 'Destabilising Role', Says US

Bank credit grows 8.01 pc; deposits 9.28 pc

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony