Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.99 Lakh

The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP generates 208 hp of power while delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Representational Photo

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 6:45 pm

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India, priced at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships.

"We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

The bike generates 208 hp of power while delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

