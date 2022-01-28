V Anantha Nageswaran assumed charge as Chief Economic Advisor January 28, 2022, onwards, a press release by the ministry of finance notified on Friday.

The announcement comes days ahead of the Economic Survey 2021-22, set to be tabled in Parliament on January 31. The Economic Survey, which is presented a day ahead of the budget, will be tabled by the new CEA.

Outlook Business had earlier reported that the government is planning to announce the new CEA after the former CEA KV Subramanian's tenure ended in December. Subramanian had announced his plans to return to academics in October last year. Notably, some of the names that were being considered for the role were the chairman of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Bibek Debroy, Pami Dua, Director Delhi School of Economics, and Poonam Gupta, Director General of National Council of Applied Economic Research.

The CEA was selected by a panel headed by the 15th Finance Commission Chief NK Singh. The panel had several high-ranking officials, including officials from the Department of Personnel and Training and the Department of Economic Affairs. The panel had received 13 to 15 applications, and the recommendations were sent to the government of India.

Nageswaran, who was a part-time member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council from 2019 to 2021, is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and holds a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts.

He has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant and has taught at several business schools in India and in Singapore. He has also published extensively.

He was the dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a visiting professor of economics at Krea University.