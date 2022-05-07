Domestic LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 50/Cylinder; To Cost Rs 999.50 In Delhi

Price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from today across all the metro cities, according to the country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil. From now on, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,026 in Kolkata, Rs 999.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,015.50 in Chennai.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been on an upward spiral since July last year and have been hiked six times taking the total increase to Rs 190.50 per cylinder.

Last time, LPG prices were revised upwards on March 22 by Rs 50 per cylinder.

On May 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was hiked sharply by Rs 102.50 per cylinder.

The price increase in LPG cylinders come at a time when inflation has been hitting multi-month highs and has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent for third straight month in March.

Inflation is also expected to remain at elevated level in April as well, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this week while announcing repo rate hike to control inflation.

Meanwhile, petrol is also being sold above Rs 100 per litre in many cities across the country.

