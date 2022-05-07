Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Domestic LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 50/Cylinder; To Cost Rs 999.50 In Delhi

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been on an upward spiral since July last year and have been hiked six times taking the total increase to Rs 190.50 per cylinder

Domestic LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 50/Cylinder; To Cost Rs 999.50 In Delhi
On May 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was hiked sharply by Rs 102.50 per cylinder PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 12:36 pm

Price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from today across all the metro cities, according to the country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil. From now on, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,026 in Kolkata, Rs 999.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,015.50 in Chennai.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been on an upward spiral since July last year and have been hiked six times taking the total increase to Rs 190.50 per cylinder.

Last time, LPG prices were revised upwards on March 22 by Rs 50 per cylinder.

Related stories

Mumbai, Kandla Ports Clog As Oil Companies Clamour To Select Ports For LPG Imports

ATF Price Hiked By 2%; Commercial LPG Price Goes Up By Rs 250

On May 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was hiked sharply by Rs 102.50 per cylinder.

The price increase in LPG cylinders come at a time when inflation has been hitting multi-month highs and has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent for third straight month in March. 

Inflation is also expected to remain at elevated level in April as well, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this week while announcing repo rate hike to control inflation.

Meanwhile, petrol is also being sold above Rs 100 per litre in many cities across the country.
 

Tags

Business LPG Prices LPG Cylinder Prices Non-subsidised LPG Gas LPG Gas Price LPG Price LPG Cylinder Commercial LPG Price Domestic LPG Price
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 