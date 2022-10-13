Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Discussions On With Tatas For Possible Merger Of Vistara, Air India: Singapore Airlines

In a regulatory filing, SIA said discussions with Tatas are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed upon between the parties

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 6:03 pm

Singapore Airlines on Thursday said it is in confidential discussions with Tatas for a possible merger of Vistara and Air India.
     
Tatas has 51 per cent stake in Vistara and the rest is with Singapore Airlines (SIA). Tatas is also the owner of Air India.
     
In a regulatory filing, SIA said discussions with Tatas are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed upon between the parties.
     
"In line with its multi-hub strategy, SIA is currently in confidential discussions with Tata to explore a potential transaction in relation to the securities of Vistara and Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata (the 'potential transaction').
     
"The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," the filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange said. 
 

Business Vistara Airlines Air India Airlines Singapore Airlines Singapore Stock Exchange
