Delhivery Launches 'Same-Day Delivery' Service In 15 Cities

Under the new service, orders received as late as 3 pm will be delivered on the same day, Delhivery said in a statement

As part of the service, Delhivery will partner with brands and identify fast-moving SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) or product, which will be stocked in warehouses within the city, close to the end consumer

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 6:25 pm

Integrated logistics player Delhivery on Friday said it has launched "guaranteed same-day delivery" service in 15 key cities in the country to help direct to-consumer (D2C) brands deliver their orders the same day.

Under the new service, orders received as late as 3 pm will be delivered on the same day, Delhivery said in a statement.

As part of the service, Delhivery will partner with brands and identify fast-moving SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) or product, which will be stocked in warehouses within the city, close to the end consumer.

When a consumer places an order on the brand's webstore, Delhivery's technology will show the fast-moving SKUs available for the 'guaranteed same-day delivery', the company said in a release.

Once the order is placed, Delhivery's technology will allocate the consumers' orders to the nearest in-city warehouse, it said.

"We consistently innovate with technology-led solutions. This solution will enable D2C brands to leverage our technology and supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their consumers," said Ajith Pai, Chief Operations Officer, Delhivery.

The solution will significantly enable D2C brands' growth along two fronts -- the faster delivery in a few hours will improve the consumer experience and, thereby, brand loyalty, and it will also reduce the return rates, improving the brands' margins, the company said.

