Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Deepak Fertilisers Q1 Profit Jumps Over 3-Fold To Rs 435 Crore

Total income increased by 59.45 per cent on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,042.28 crore in the April-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal against Rs 1,907.97 crore in the same period of last year

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 5:57 pm

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) on Friday posted an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 435.66 crore in the June quarter on strong sales.         

Its net profit stood at Rs 130.63 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased by 59.45 per cent on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,042.28 crore in the April-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal against Rs 1,907.97 crore in the same period of last year.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,392.82 crore compared to Rs 1,717.56 crore in the said period.

Related stories

DLF's June Quarter Profit Rises 39% To Rs 470 Crore

Deepak Fertilisers Chairman and Managing Director Sailesh C Mehta said, "We have continued our strong operational performance in Q1 FY 2023 on the back of improved margins in the Chemical segment."

This persistent business performance is a result of our long-term strategic initiatives, strong market positioning and favourable market conditions, he said.

"Higher reservoir levels and appropriate monsoon coverage in our core command region is being witnessed. Consumption in the second quarter of this year is expected to increase supported by higher commodity prices for cash crops due to robust climatic conditions," he added.

Mehta also said that long-term growth is expected to be underpinned by change in product mix, head room availability of additional capacities emerging from better operational management and de-bottlenecking along with greenfield expansions.

Shares of the company closed 4.99 per cent up at Rs 709.65 apiece on Friday.
 

Tags

Business Deepak Fertilisers Q1 Profit Deepak Fertilisers Earnings Deepak Fertilisers Sales Deepak Fertilisers Profit Deepak Fertilisers Revenue
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case