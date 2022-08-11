Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates Today: Bitcoin Rises 6%, Ethereum Up 12% And Most Trending

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 6.05 per cent, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 12.16 per cent.

undefined
Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates: Bitcoin Rises, Ethereum Up And Most Trending Crypto Today

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 9:52 am

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading with gains on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, today’s most trending crypto was ETH.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 6.52 per cent to $1.15 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 28.68 per cent to $87.91 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Related stories

Crypto Prices Update: BTC Falls 1.46% to $23,065, ETH Slides 1.99% To $1,695

Now Pay In Cryptos For Your Designer Gucci Dress, Starbucks Coffee, Movie Tickets And More

Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall, FLOW Most Trending Crypto

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $8.61 billion or 9.79 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $81.38 billion or about 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin rose 6.05 per cent to $24,275.03 and currently commands a 40.3 per cent dominance in the crypto market.
Regarding price analysis, BTC’s price was range bound between $22,800 to $23,000 from 11.49AM till 5.54PM. However, after 5.54PM, BTC’s price started climbing and with each passing hour a fresh high was created. For a brief moment, BTC’s price was down from its high but soon after the prices started rising. Currently, BTC trades near its 24-hour high. 

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,882.30 and it was up by 12.16 per cent.
ETH had calm trading sessions mostly, but right after 5.54PM rapidly started climbing upwards. Like BTC, ETH too is trading near its day’s high. The highest price for ETH today was $1,908.20.
 
ETH’s trading volume was up by 48.61 per cent at $25,695,183,350.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price today was up by 9.95 per cent at $42.93.

Cardano (ADA) rose by 6.48 per cent at $0.5409. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA increased by 40.57 per cent to $905,023,826.

Binance (BNB) was up by 4.94 per cent at $331.30. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 39.56 per cent at $1,737,384,645.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 5.05 per cent at $0.0715. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 34.44 per cent at $426,522,057.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 4.41 per cent at $0.0000124.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 5.03 per cent at $11,705.77. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.62 per cent at $91,138,698.
 
Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 5.96 per cent at $29.31 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.8 per cent at $910,625,120.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 17.13 per cent at $113.16 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 107.79 per cent at $483,747,176.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Technology NFT Project Cardano (ADA) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptocurrency Investments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer