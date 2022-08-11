Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates Today: Bitcoin Rises 6%, Ethereum Up 12% And Most Trending

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading with gains on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, today’s most trending crypto was ETH.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 6.52 per cent to $1.15 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 28.68 per cent to $87.91 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $8.61 billion or 9.79 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $81.38 billion or about 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin rose 6.05 per cent to $24,275.03 and currently commands a 40.3 per cent dominance in the crypto market.

Regarding price analysis, BTC’s price was range bound between $22,800 to $23,000 from 11.49AM till 5.54PM. However, after 5.54PM, BTC’s price started climbing and with each passing hour a fresh high was created. For a brief moment, BTC’s price was down from its high but soon after the prices started rising. Currently, BTC trades near its 24-hour high.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,882.30 and it was up by 12.16 per cent.

ETH had calm trading sessions mostly, but right after 5.54PM rapidly started climbing upwards. Like BTC, ETH too is trading near its day’s high. The highest price for ETH today was $1,908.20.



ETH’s trading volume was up by 48.61 per cent at $25,695,183,350.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price today was up by 9.95 per cent at $42.93.

Cardano (ADA) rose by 6.48 per cent at $0.5409. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA increased by 40.57 per cent to $905,023,826.

Binance (BNB) was up by 4.94 per cent at $331.30. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 39.56 per cent at $1,737,384,645.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 5.05 per cent at $0.0715. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 34.44 per cent at $426,522,057.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 4.41 per cent at $0.0000124.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 5.03 per cent at $11,705.77. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.62 per cent at $91,138,698.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 5.96 per cent at $29.31 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.8 per cent at $910,625,120.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 17.13 per cent at $113.16 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 107.79 per cent at $483,747,176.