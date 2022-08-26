Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum Rises, Becomes Most Trending On Merge Date Announcement

The global crypto market was trading with gains this morning. Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation has revealed a tentative September 10 to 20 timeline for their upcoming It also opened up a bug bounty program with rewards up to $1 million.

The most trending coin today was Ethereum (ETH) , and the top gainer was Theta Fuel (TFUEL).

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.39 per cent to $1.04 trillion as of 8.40 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 5.29 per cent to $64.05 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $4.86 billion, or 7.59 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $58.07 billion, or about 91.57 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was Theta Fuel, which was up by 23.89 per cent at $0.07209. The top loser was Lido DAO (LDO), which was down by 10.24 per cent at $1.99.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin

Bitcoin rose 0.22 per cent to $21,578.28.

The trade for Bitcoin was choppy at best with its price frequently swinging on either side for the entirety of August 25. The price of BTC never crossed the $21,800 mark. BTC hit its day’s high and day’s low all within a span of 2 hours since by 10.29 pm on August 25, BTC was trading at its day’s low.

The lowest price for BTC today was $21,459.98 and its trading volume was down by 2.24 per cent at $30,865,397,734.

Ethereum

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,684.76, which is a gain of 0.63 per cent in the last 24 hours.

ETH is in demand since now the ‘Merge’ date is finalised. The trading chart for ETH shows this behaviour too since for the entire time of August 25 ETH was trading with gains and with each passing hour a new high price position was created. This upward momentum which lifted ETH price, started sometime around 11.24 am on August 25.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,668.30. ETH’s trading volume was down by 6.01 per cent at $15,001,457,459.

Other Altcoins

Solana's (SOL) price was down by 0.62 per cent at $35.13 today.

Ripple (XRP) gained 0.35 per cent at $0.3451 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.74 per cent at $904,081,025.



Cardano (ADA) rose 1.21 per cent to $0.4662. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA increased by 13.69 per cent to $527,790,629.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.16 per cent at $300.68. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.56 per cent at $991,110,870.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.6 per cent at $0.06898. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 43.25 per cent at $474,202,596.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 5.09 per cent at $0.00001379.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 4.94 per cent to $9,486.69. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 41.75 per cent at $74,827,920.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.47 per cent at $23.11 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.57 per cent at $314,649,842.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.43 per cent at $92.23 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.88 per cent at $204,760,610.