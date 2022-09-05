Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana Up, ETH Most Trending Crypto

The cryptocurrency market was trading with gains as of Monday morning with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Solana (SOL) up.

The global crypto market went up by 0.62 per cent to $982.44 billion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 9.61 per cent to $48.54 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $3.58 billion, or 7.36 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $45.21 billion, or about 93.13 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The top gainer was Ravencoin (RVN). It was up by 8.05 per cent to $61.29. The top loser was yearn.finance (YFI), down 3.49 per cent at $9,448.27.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.3 per cent to $19,860.22.

Bitcoin was trading with loss for the most part of September 4 but there were several buying attempts to lift BTC out of the red zone and into the green zone. As a result, trading in BTC became volatile with frequent ups and downs. BTC, however, did manage to breakout from the low $19,000 levels to cross over the $20,000 mark for a brief moment sometime around 5.34 am on September 5.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,636.82, while its volume was up by 15 per cent at $26,907,015,454.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price rose 1.4 per cent to $1,576.29 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH’s price managed to come out of the red zone sometime around 2.09 am on September 4 and is since trading with gains. However, around 7.34 pm, for about 8 minutes, ETH was back in the red territory. Currently, ETH trades near its day’s highest price level.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,543.70. ETH’s trading volume was up by 6.63 per cent at $9,585,892,786.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 2.21 per cent at $32.17 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 0.2 per cent at $0.3309 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.28 per cent at $479,539,629.

Cardano (ADA) rose 2.44 per cent to $0.4977. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 0.74 per cent to $852,427,641.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.02 per cent to $278.39. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.31 per cent at $532,774,579.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.28 per cent at $0.0631. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.33 per cent at $251,132,475.

Shiba Inu was up by 3.44 per cent to $0.00001277.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 3.49 per cent to $9,448.27. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 26.24 per cent at $47,043,994.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.15 per cent at $19.05 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.41 per cent at $197,298,433.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.79 per cent at $88.94 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.6 per cent at $86,547,628.