Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Down Up To 8%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with losses. Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) and other meme coins fell as of Wednesday morning. Ethereum Classic (ETC) was the most trending coin and the biggest gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC).

ETC was the most trending crypto and the biggest gainer a day ago, but as of Wednesday morning, ETC remained the most trending crypto but became the top losing crypto.

The global crypto market went down by 5.77 per cent to $932.84 billion at 8.30 am. However, the trading volume was up by 33.12 per cent to $86.94 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $6.85 billion, or 7.88 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $80.19 billion, or about 92.23 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The top gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC). It was up by 6.99 per cent to $0.03935. The top loser was Ethereum Classic (ETC), down 16.05 per cent at $33.46.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 5.74 per cent to $18,665.41.

Bitcoin was trading with gains on September 6 until 10.29 pm. Around 10.29 pm, BTC’s price came down from $19,700 levels to $19,000 levels and then went further down within a span of 50 minutes. By 6.14 am on September 7, BTC’s price already fell below the $18,700 mark and with each passing hour, a new low was created.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,644.47, while its volume was up by 34.35 per cent at $42,237,838,924.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price fell 8.09 per cent to $1,503.73 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Just like BTC, ETH’s price too was blown off around 10.29 pm on September 6 from $1,600 levels to $1,560 levels, but unlike BTC, the time it took to reach that level was about 3 hours, at around 1.44 am on September 7. But around 5.49 am, ETH’s price dipped to near the $1,500 mark. ETH is now trading at its day’s lowest price levels.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,500.01. ETH’s trading volume was down by 40.27 per cent at $21,945,657,717.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was down by 6.24 per cent at $30.58 today.

Ripple (XRP) fell 5.35 per cent at $0.3163 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.58 per cent at $1,221,962,961.

Cardano (ADA) fell 7.68 per cent to $0.4557. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 28.25 per cent to $939,649,212.

Binance (BNB) was down by 7.01 per cent to $260.58. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 37.62 per cent at $1,107,876,985.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 8.11 per cent at $0.05806. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 35.64 per cent at $426,687,687.

Shiba Inu was down by 6.1 per cent to $0.00001187.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 9.17 per cent to $8,573.74. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 46.78 per cent at $63,556,960.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 10.13 per cent at $18.01 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.54 per cent at $393,499,410.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 9.72 per cent at $82.98 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.73 per cent at $156,157,718.