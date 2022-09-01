Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 1.07%, Ethereum Down 2.44% As Crypto Market Falls

After gaining in value for the past three days, the crypto market is now again back in the red territory with the top cryptocurrencies (by market capitalisation) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Ripple, falling in value as of Thursday morning.

The global crypto market went down by 1.17 per cent to $980.68 billion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was down by 8.96 per cent to $68.05 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.31 billion, or 7.8 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $61.46 billion, or about 90.32 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The most trending coin on Monday morning was Binance (BNB), and the top gainer was UNUS SED LEO (LEO). It was up by 7.76 per cent to $5.83. The top loser was Helium (HNT), down 7 per cent at $5.13.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin fell 1.07 per cent to $20,119.59.

BTC managed to breach the $20,000 mark but the trade is highly volatile. The price of Bitcoin has been under a selling pressure every time the price is rising and at sometime around 8.19 pm on August 31 BTC’s price fell below $20,000 and remained below for quite some hours. After that BTC then reclaimed the $20,000 mark sometime around 5.54 am.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,955.35, while its volume was down by 9.03 per cent at $32,308,533,991.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 2.21 per cent to $1,557.36 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Like BTC, ETH came under a big selling pressure sometime around 8.34 pm on August 31 and it dragged ETH to the levels of $1,545 from $1,600 levels. It was only around 1.04 am ETH prices managed to break out from the lower price levels to reach the higher bands of $1,575 levels. But then sometime around 6.19 am on September 1, ETH price again came under selling pressure and it knocked the higher price levels of ETH and took it below $1,560 levels.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,537.93. ETH’s trading volume was down by 13.52 per cent at $19,805,620,621.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was down by 2.78 per cent at $31.46 today.

Ripple (XRP) lost 1.98 per cent at $0.325 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.17 per cent at $911,660,085.

Cardano (ADA) fell 2.89 per cent to $0.4477. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 20.62 per cent to $520,448,113.

Binance (BNB) was down by 3.68 per cent to $277.85. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.37 per cent at $938,826,050.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 2.68 per cent at $0.06178. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.85 per cent at $300,007,346.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.67 per cent at $0.00001222.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.88 per cent to $9,108.93. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.39 per cent at $45,994,344.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.48 per cent at $19.34 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 35.96 per cent at $378,743,981.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.37 per cent at $84.88 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.57 per cent at $137,064,120.