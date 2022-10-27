Crypto Prices Today: Market Cap At $1 Trillion, Bitcoin Up 4%, Ethereum Rises 10%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency market cap once again touched $1 trillion after a long crypto winter in the early hours of October 27 as most of cryptocurrency prices were in green with Bitcoin, Ethereum rising along with altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others. Ethereum (ETH) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.4 per cent to $1 trillion and its trading volume was up by 13.77 per cent to $103.21 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Dogecoin (DOGE); it was up 16.32 per cent at $1.84. The top loser was Chain (XCN), which was trading at $0.05282 with a loss of 7.05 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 2.58 per cent to $20,716.90.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,261.45, while its volume was up by 77.6 per cent at $50,788,968,151.

BTC was trading with slight gains for most of the afternoon of October 26. However, in the evening after 4 pm, BTC started inching upwards and slowly progressed towards the $20,600 mark and breached it completely by 7 pm and went higher towards the $20,900 mark.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.75 per cent to $1,552.75 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH too was trading in the range of around $1,479 price point and experienced a sudden buying interest around 1.05 pm on October 26 which lifted its price from $1,490 levels to $1,584 levels within a span of 5 hours.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,479.15. ETH’s trading volume was up by 16.64 per cent at $31,660,073,991.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.51 per cent at $31.37 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.99 per cent at $0.4713 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.1 per cent at $1,596,351,628.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.91 per cent to $0.4067. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 225.25 per cent to $1,265,962,573.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.48 per cent to $290.07. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.87 per cent at $1,018,094,175.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 16.32 per cent at $0.07519. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 192.3 per cent at $1,549,950,141.

Shiba Inu was up by 6.45 per cent to $0.00001103.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.86 per cent to $8,267.86. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.1 per cent at $34,769,155.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.92 per cent at $17.05 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.71 per cent at $331,410,045.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.44 per cent at $83.98 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.09 per cent at $170,658,824.