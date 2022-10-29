Crypto Prices Today: Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 17%, Becomes Top Gainer, Shiba Inu Follows With 13% Gains

Cryptocurrency prices were in green, and the market cap once again rose well above the $1 trillion mark, with Bitcoin, Ethereum rising along with altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others.

In the meme coins section, Dogecoin was the top gainer and the most trending crypto. Shiba Inu, too, was trading with double digit gains.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.99 per cent to $1.01 trillion and its trading volume was down by 13.71 per cent to $77.06 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Dogecoin (DOGE); it was up 17.78 per cent at $0.08629. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was trading at $0.04192 with a loss of 7.82 per cent in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 2.52 per cent to $20,748.33.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,086.07, while its volume was down by 14.49 per cent at $42,414,780,439.

BTC was trading with slight losses for most of the morning of October 29. However, in the evening around 6.50 pm on October 29, BTC gained significant buying momentum which pushed its price upwards. Although the price of BTC was up, its trading volume was down.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.58 per cent to $1,586.98 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH’s trading volume and price both were up on October 29 morning and with each passing hour, ETH created a fresh new high. Though ETH is trading with gains, its price is still range-bound.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,493.87. ETH’s trading volume was up by 17.79 per cent at $18,894,807,269.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 5.79 per cent at $32.34 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.07 per cent at $0.4715 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.84 per cent at $1,152,664,834.

Cardano (ADA) rose 5.5 per cent to $0.4045. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.4 per cent to $591,253,971.

Binance (BNB) was up by 3.87 per cent to $296.50. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.43 per cent at $1,080,522,799.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 17.78 per cent at $0.08629. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.14 per cent at $3,122,479,421.

Shiba Inu was up by 13.42 per cent to $0.00001181.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 4.23 per cent to $8,276.37. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.82 per cent at $25,686,289.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 8.46 per cent at $18.37 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.17 per cent at $418,382,780.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.47 per cent at $84.45 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.62 per cent at $102,681,787.