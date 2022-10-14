Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: BTC, ETH Rise, Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Most Trending

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.06 per cent and Ethereum (ETH) rose 0.17 per cent. Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) was the most trending, while Ethereum Name Service (ENS) was the top gainer with 20.53 per cent gains.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:22 am

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in green with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) rising, along with other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano, on Friday morning. 

Today’s most trending crypto was Manchester City Fan Token (CITY), which is a fan token of English football club Manchester City.

The crypto market cap rose about 3 per cent to $942.89 billion and its trading volume was up by 62.88 per cent to $86.73 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Ethereum Name Service (ENS); it was up 17.41 per cent at $19.90. The top loser was Convex Finance (CVX), which was trading at $5.50 with a 4.84 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.66 per cent to $19,798.64.

BTC was trading with losses for most of the morning of October 13, and it was only after 5 pm that it started to recoup losses at a steady pace. By 10 pm, BTC was completely out of the red zone and started to trade with gains. It kept scaling to new high price points with each passing hour.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,319.82, while its volume was up by 92.43 per cent at $48,117,083,615.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 3.48 per cent to $1,331.71 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH was exhibiting similar trading behaviour to BTC, and was trading with losses for most of the morning of October 13. However, ETH took more time to recover from its losses unlike BTC. ETH took about 6 and a half hours to recover from its day’s low to trade with gains.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,209.28. ETH’s trading volume was up by 125.19 per cent at $19,048,753,195.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 2.63 per cent at $31.67 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 6.95 per cent at $0.5049 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 96.28 per cent at $2,916,936,119.

Cardano (ADA) rose 3.65 per cent to $0.3875. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 109.31 per cent to $1,081,504,904.

Binance (BNB) was up by 2.13 per cent to $275.51. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 113.64 per cent at $1,177,106,950.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 3.12 per cent at $0.0607. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 126.81 per cent at $474,966,886.

Shiba Inu was up by 6.56 per cent to $0.00001066.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 2.11 per cent to $7,909.95. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 154.79 per cent at $40,624,418.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.06 per cent at $16.16 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 168.37 per cent at $369,101,271.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 6.97 per cent at $73.65 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 107.8 per cent at $155,235,509.

