Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 7%, Ethereum Up 5%, Solana Up 7%, Terra Classic Up 51.45%

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 6.83 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 5.29 per cent, and Solana was up by 6.73 per cent. Terra Classic (LUNC) was the top gainer with 51.45 per cent gains.

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 9:15 am

Cryptocurrency prices were back trading with gains with Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins rising and trading at almost near their intraday high price levels. Today’s most trending crypto was Viberate (VIB), which is an Ethereum (ETH) based music analytics platform.

The crypto market cap gained about 4.12 per cent to $962.94 billion but its trading volume was up by 51.94 per cent to 81.16 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic (LUNC); it was up 51.45 per cent at $0.0003004. The top loser was Reserve Rights (RSR), which was trading at $0.007709 with a 4.14 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 6.83 per cent to $20,216.06. 

Bitcoin was trading with losses right up until 12.49 pm on September 26, and since then it has been trading with gains and making a new high price with each passing hour. Currently, BTC is trading at its intraday’s highest price point and well over the $20,000 mark.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,721.29, while its volume was up by 86.24 per cent at $47,048,090,103.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 5.29 per cent to $1,372.48 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile since the morning of September 26 with its price frequently touching both red and green bases. However, after 6.14 pm, ETH gained an upward momentum which lifted it right up from around $1,294 levels to $1,334 levels within an hour and even higher. 

The lowest price for ETH was $1,282.05. ETH’s trading volume was up by 9.35 per cent at $16,407,894,337.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 6.73 per cent at $34.72 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 2.14 per cent at $0.4728 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.36 per cent at $2,882,258,159.

Cardano (ADA) rose 3.14 per cent to $0.4567. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 14.34 per cent to $648,746,130.

Binance (BNB) was up by 2.95 per cent to $280.94. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.95 per cent at $738,512,642.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.5 per cent at $0.0621. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.95 per cent at $325,312,178.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.53 per cent to $0.00001128.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 4.03 per cent to $8,484.57. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.2 per cent at $35,699,463.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 3.14 per cent at $17.88 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 36.64 per cent at $207,049,085.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 5.97 per cent at $78.65 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 36.54 per cent at $113,496,034.

