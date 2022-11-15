Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises 4%, Ethereum 6%, Binance (BNB) 4%, FTX Token Most Trending

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), and other cryptos were up today after CZ of Binance and others assured a crypto support fund amid the market-wide rout created by the FTX incident.

Chillz (CHZ) also announced a support program consisting of 38 million CHZ tokens which will be distributed to affected CHZ token users on FTX platform of up to $10,000 per user.

FTX token (FTT) is the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 4.3 per cent to $844.72 billion and its trading volume was up by 36.03 per cent to $82.73 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Cronos (CRO); it was up 22.79 per cent at $0.07085. The top loser was Convex Finance (CVX), which was trading at $4.15 with a loss of 2.33 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 4.11 per cent to $16,799.74.

BTC was trading with losses until 12.10 pm on November 14. This was because after 12.10 pm, BTC there was a gradual recovery in prices. By 1.40 pm, it completely recovered and was trading above $16,100 price levels. By evening, BTC climbed even higher and reached $17,000 price levels.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,872.94, while its volume was up by 58.2 per cent at $48,321,811,870.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 5.94 per cent to $1,260.34 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH too started climbing upwards about the same time as BTC, but it took ETH three hours to completely recover from its losses and ultimately trade with gains. Both ETH’s price and its trading volume were up as of November 15 morning.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,178.74. ETH’s trading volume was up by 20.96 per cent at $14,458,469,436.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 12.56 per cent at $14.21 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 11.35 per cent at $0.3706 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 76.58 per cent at $2,385,233,345.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 4.22 per cent to $0.3356. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.69 per cent to $434,756,161.

Binance (BNB) was up by 4.16 per cent to $281.71. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 31.66 per cent at $1,489,216,859.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 6.43 per cent at $0.08733. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.02 per cent at $1,124,792,076.

Shiba Inu was up by 4.82 per cent to $0.000009181.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 11.97 per cent to $6,115.12. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.91 per cent at $31,702,098.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 8.41 per cent at $13.29 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.74 per cent at $214,554,341.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 9.7 per cent at $59.47 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.1 per cent at $112,015,651.