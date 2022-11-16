Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises 1.1%, Ethereum 0.19%, Binance (BNB) Falls 4%, FTX Token Most Trending

Percentage gains were the highest among DeFi tokens. Among altcoins, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and most others were trading with gains, but Binance (BNB) fell, while FTX token (FTT) remained the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.82 per cent to $850.93 billion and its trading volume was down by 24.8 per cent to $62.45 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Arweave (AR); it was up 15.6 per cent at $10.63. The top loser was Trust Wallet Token (TWT), which was trading at $1.99 with a loss of 13.18 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning. Interestingly, the top gaining crypto yesterday became the top losing crypto today.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.11 per cent to $16,954.73.

BTC’s trade on November 15 was highly volatile but its trading volume was down by a significant margin. At one point around 11.40 pm BTC reached its intraday high, but by 12.40 am on November 16, BTC created its day’s lowest price, such was the magnitude of the volatility.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,662.80, while its volume was down by 25.94 per cent at $35,839,568,047.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.19 per cent to $1,262.35 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too was exhibited a volatile trading pattern and its trading volume too was down by a significant margin. ETH created its intraday highest price level at 7.05 pm on November 15 and its lowest price level at 12.40 am on November 16, within 24 hours.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,238.69. ETH’s trading volume was down by 22.07 per cent at $11,339,563,455.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 2.37 per cent at $14.46 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 3.84 per cent at $0.3843 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 26.22 per cent at $1,753,557,066.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.52 per cent to $0.3428. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 31.16 per cent to $302,879,341.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.85 per cent to $278.97. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.06 per cent at $1,047,751,767.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 0.55 per cent at $0.08736. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 46.46 per cent at $601,928,676.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.2 per cent to $0.000009264.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 4.93 per cent to $6,462.79. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 29.05 per cent at $40,926,847.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2 per cent at $13.57 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.46 per cent at $161,350,233.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.88 per cent at $61.91 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.1 per cent at $112,015,651.