Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Rise, Casper (CSPR) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in green with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) rising, along with other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano, on Monday morning.

Today’s most trending crypto was Bitcoin.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.37 per cent to $919.96 billion and its trading volume was down by 99.93 per cent to $1.25 million, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Casper (CSPR); it was up 17.95 per cent at $0.04743. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was trading at $0.03734 with a 9.86 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.42 per cent to $19,201.40.

There was not much trading activity in BTC for most of October 16. However, after 12.35 am on October 17, BTC's price went up from about $19,100 levels to $19,300 levels and higher within a span of an hour.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,118.07, while its volume was up by 16.21 per cent at $18,485,245,921.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 3.48 per cent to $1,331.71 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Like BTC, ETH too experienced a dull trading day on October 16 with its price moving nowhere significant and, like BTC, around 12.40 am, ETH experienced renewed interest. It went up from lows of $1,280 levels to highs of $1,330 levels within 2 hours.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,281.29. ETH’s trading volume was up by 13.92 per cent at $7,676,065,062.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.75 per cent at $29.99 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 3.56 per cent at $0.4687 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 40.76 per cent at $1,136,438,025.

Cardano (ADA) rose 0.57 per cent to $0.3681. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 0.83 per cent to $338,728,179.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.72 per cent to $271.71. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.13 per cent at $555,900,744.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 0.72 per cent at $0.0587. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.41 per cent at $158,842,839.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.46 per cent to $0.00001024.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.8 per cent to $7,726.37. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.87 per cent at $17,163,397.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.17 per cent at $15.72 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.22 per cent at $127,181,027.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.78 per cent at $75.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 19.94 per cent at $88,277,432.