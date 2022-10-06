Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Top Gainer, Cardano Most Trending
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 9:27 am

Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins rising on Thursday morning. Today’s most trending crypto was Cardano (ADA).

The crypto market cap rose about 0.8 per cent to $972.02 billion but its trading volume was down by 1.34 per cent to $59.9 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Ethereum Name Service (ENS); it was up 9.94 per cent at $17.36. The top loser was XDC Network (XDC), which was trading at $0.03022 with a 3.35 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.69 per cent to $20,329.52. 

BTC was trading in the range of $20,000 for most of the morning on October 5, but around 8.09 pm, its price cracked below $20,000 to trade around $19,800 levels. Since then, the price has not only recovered but scaled to create a new high price point.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,801.80, while its volume was up by 3.12 per cent at $35,091,609,450.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 1.31 per cent to $1,373.44 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH was trading with losses for almost the entirety of October 5 and at one point around 7.19 pm, ETH created its day’s lowest price level. However, around 5.49 am on October 6, ETH recovered all its losses and has since been trading with gains.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,320.86. ETH’s trading volume was up by 6.24 per cent at $10,868,864,719.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.55 per cent at $34.35 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 4.76 per cent at $0.4959 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.61 per cent at $2,527,913,551.

Cardano (ADA) rose 0.51 per cent to $0.4355. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 3.7 per cent to $466,112,927.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.67 per cent to $296.66. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.37 per cent at $698,849,926.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 0.12 per cent at $0.06498. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 41.99 per cent at $537,217,337.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.06 per cent to $0.00001153.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.44 per cent to $8,367.42. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.99 per cent at $21,489,416.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.11 per cent at $17.53 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.98 per cent at $194,857,537.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.39 per cent at $79.66 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.31 per cent at $87,102,035.

