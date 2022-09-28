Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 6.55%, Ethereum Down 6.68%, Solana Down 7.33%, Quant (QNT) Up 7.54%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with losses with Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins falling. Today’s most trending crypto was Frax Share (FXS), which is an fractional-algorithmic stablecoin.

The crypto market cap fell about 5.37 per cent to $911.8 billion but its trading volume was up by 16.25 per cent to 94.45 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Quant (QNT); it was up by 7.54 per cent at $133.09. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0002637 with a 12.24 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 6.55 per cent to $18,666.53.

BTC was trading with gains for the entire day on September 27, however in the night around 8.59 pm, BTC experienced a very steep fall in its price. This resulted in BTC’s price to drop from $20,145 levels to $18,991 levels within a span of an hour.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,553.30, while its volume was up by 22.65 per cent at $57,704,712,010.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 6.68 per cent to $1,277.15 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too was exhibiting a similar trading behaviour to that of Bitcoin, and it too started its downward journey right around 9pm on September 27. As a result ETH is now trading at almost near its intraday lowest price point and continues to reach a new low price point with each passing hour.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,273.02. ETH’s trading volume was up by 10.27 per cent at $18,094,436,362.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 7.33 per cent at $32.10 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 10.2 per cent at $0.4243 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.52 per cent at $2,950,232,452.

Cardano (ADA) fell 6.07 per cent to $0.4291. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 9.35 per cent to $708,219,911.

Binance (BNB) was down by 4.79 per cent to $267.71. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.82 per cent at $924,067,725.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 5.35 per cent at $0.0588. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.67 per cent at $350,259,012.

Shiba Inu was down by 4.49 per cent to $0.00001077.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 6.24 per cent to $8,113.88. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 58.26 per cent at $56,497,982.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.81 per cent at $16.81and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 67.17 per cent at $346,030,190.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 5.68 per cent at $74.15 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.01 per cent at $134,261,126.