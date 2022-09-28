Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 6.55%, Ethereum Down 6.68%, Solana Down 7.33%, Quant (QNT) Up 7.54%

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 6.55 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 6.68 per cent, and Solana was down by 7.33 per cent. Quant (QNT) was the top gainer with 7.54 per cent gains.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 9:54 am

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with losses with Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins falling. Today’s most trending crypto was Frax Share (FXS), which is an fractional-algorithmic stablecoin.

The crypto market cap fell about 5.37 per cent to $911.8 billion but its trading volume was up by 16.25 per cent to 94.45 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Quant (QNT); it was up by 7.54 per cent at $133.09. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0002637 with a 12.24 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 6.55 per cent to $18,666.53. 

BTC was trading with gains for the entire day on September 27, however in the night around 8.59 pm, BTC experienced a very steep fall in its price. This resulted in BTC’s price to drop from $20,145 levels to $18,991 levels within a span of an hour. 

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,553.30, while its volume was up by 22.65 per cent at $57,704,712,010.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 6.68 per cent to $1,277.15 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too was exhibiting a similar trading behaviour to that of Bitcoin, and it too started its downward journey right around 9pm on September 27. As a result ETH is now trading at almost near its intraday lowest price point and continues to reach a new low price point with each passing hour.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,273.02. ETH’s trading volume was up by 10.27 per cent at $18,094,436,362.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 7.33 per cent at $32.10 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 10.2 per cent at $0.4243 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.52 per cent at $2,950,232,452.

Cardano (ADA) fell 6.07 per cent to $0.4291. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 9.35 per cent to $708,219,911.

Binance (BNB) was down by 4.79 per cent to $267.71. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.82 per cent at $924,067,725.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 5.35 per cent at $0.0588. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.67 per cent at $350,259,012.

Shiba Inu was down by 4.49 per cent to $0.00001077.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 6.24 per cent to $8,113.88. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 58.26 per cent at $56,497,982.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.81 per cent at $16.81and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 67.17 per cent at $346,030,190.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 5.68 per cent at $74.15 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.01 per cent at $134,261,126.

