Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 2%, Ethereum (ETH) 1%, Binance (BNB) 0.45%

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 1.82 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 1.11 per cent. FTX Token (FTT) was the most trending, but Litecoin (LTC) was the top gainer today with 8.12 per cent gains.

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 9:48 am

The crypto market managed to recover some of its losses encountered over the past few days and Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), were trading with gains. However, Solana (SOL) along with a few other cryptos in the DeFi segment was trading with losses. FTX Token (FTT) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 1.18 per cent to $841.09 billion and its trading volume was down by 12.73 per cent to $52.42 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Litecoin (LTC); it was up 8.12 per cent at $62.84. The top loser was Solana (SOL), which was trading at $13.71 with a loss of 4.52 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning. 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.82 per cent to $16,916.97.

BTC was trading with losses for the most part of the day on November 18. However, after 8.50 pm, it gained an upward momentum and by 10 pm completely recovered all its losses.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,460.68, while its volume was down by 11.56 per cent at $29,512,223,376.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 1.11 per cent to $1,225.45 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile with some wild swings in prices. As of November 18 morning, ETH was trading with gains but around 5.50 am, it was trading with losses. Despite such volatility the trading volume of ETH was down.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,189.15. ETH’s trading volume was down by 15.35 per cent at $10,130,901,456.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.74 per cent at $13.74 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.43 per cent at $0.3846 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.44 per cent at $1,365,048,695.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.05 per cent to $0.3306. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.92 per cent to $244,708,247.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.45 per cent to $272.83. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.83 per cent at $878,846,501.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 0.43 per cent at $0.08626. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 33.3 per cent at $475,231,590.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.32 per cent to $0.000009221.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.84 per cent to $6,167.35. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 47.8 per cent at $20,204,609.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.09 per cent at $13.10 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.7 per cent at $155,433,202.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.66 per cent at $60.06 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.51 per cent at $62,419,821.

