Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 4.21%, Ethereum (ETH) 4.86%, DOGE And Shiba Inu Up 6%

Cryptocurrency prices were up with gains as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) rose along with other altcoins. Dogecoin (DOGE) was up 6.53%, while Shiba Inu rose 5.95%. FTX gained and remained most trending, but Curve DAO Token (CRV) was the top gainer.

The crypto market today spiked in value with major cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading with gains. Even the most trending coin since the past week, FTX Token (FTT), was today up by 5 per cent (FTT was being battered down even since the incident) and retained its position of being the most trending coin today. Other altcoins too were up, though trading volume in DeFi coin Aave (AAVE) was significantly higher than others.

The crypto market cap rose about 3.87 per cent to $820.27 billion and its trading volume was down by 6.04 per cent to $62.34 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Curve DAO Token (CRV); it was up 25.84 per cent at $0.657. The top loser was BinaryX (BNX), which was trading at $142.41 with a loss of 10.51 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 4.21 per cent to $16,507.31.

BTC was trading with losses from the morning of November 23 till 6 pm in the evening. This is because after 6 pm the buying interest in BTC rose and gradually by 8pm BTC’s price completely recovered from its losses. However, BTC’s trading volume remained lower.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,599.05, while its volume was down by 10.77 per cent at $31,690,107,849.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.86 per cent to $1,159.22 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

On November 22 ETH fell below the $1,100 mark and in the range of $1,080. However, gradually the price recovered and by 8pm, ETH managed to trade well above the $1,100 mark. However, the trading behaviour was highly volatile with frequent ups and downs in price.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,081.14. ETH’s trading volume was down by 7.72 per cent at $12,550,991,405.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 12.28 per cent at $13.22 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 4.48 per cent at $0.3746 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 29.44 per cent at $1,330,470,331.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 3.05 per cent to $0.3151. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.15 per cent to $309,798,059.

Binance (BNB) was up by 6.3 per cent to $272.37. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.08 per cent at $823,807,447.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 6.53 per cent at $0.07985. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.85 per cent at $566,677,695.

Shiba Inu was up by 5.95 per cent to $0.000008961.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 2.05 per cent to $6,143.28. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.75 per cent at $36,010,466.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 7.77 per cent at $12.70 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.79 per cent at $191,819,345.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 5 per cent at $58.03 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 210.8 per cent at $230,376,111.