Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rise Slightly, Dogecoin Most Trending, Up 12%

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed with Bitcoin, Ethereum slightly rising but in the meme coin section, Dogecoin (DOGE) was the top gainer and the most trending crypto as of Wednesday morning. Most altcoins were trading with losses.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.09 per cent to $1.02 trillion and its trading volume was down by 21.29 per cent to $73.3 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Dogecoin; it was up 12.24 per cent at $0.06216. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0002225 with a loss of 8.33 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.22 per cent to $20,541.73.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,359.85, while its volume was down by 17.12 per cent at $38,856,379,390.

BTC’s trade on November 1 was highly volatile, but it was trading with gains for the most part. The situation reversed at around 7 pm when volatility subdued by a little margin and BTC started a gradual downward journey. By 8pm, BTC eased up all its gains and was hence trading with losses, which continued till about 6.10 am on November 2 after which it started trading with minor gains again.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.37 per cent to $1,591.76 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Like BTC, ETH too was volatile and trading with gains. Around 7pm on November 1, ETH too experienced the same phenomenon of decreasing trading volume coupled with decrease in price. However, despite trading with losses, there were frequent spikes in its price. This trading pattern continued well through the night.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,568.10. ETH’s trading volume was down by 26.05 per cent at $14,026,777,127.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.23 per cent at $32.32 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 0.48 per cent at $0.4605 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.42 per cent at $1,222,826,080.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.64 per cent to $0.4002. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.09 per cent to $479,649,792.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.59 per cent to $325.53. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 48.34 per cent at $1,166,569,012.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 12.24 per cent at $0.1432. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 49.38 per cent at $8,028,488,700.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.01 per cent to $0.00001272.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.53 per cent to $8,045.09. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.71 per cent at $17,051,729.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.81 per cent at $18.34 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 47.01 per cent at $272,575,970.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.1 per cent at $85.00 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.19 per cent at $107,152,263.