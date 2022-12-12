Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.41%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 8.73%, Ethereum (ETH) Losses 1.96%

The crypto market today was trading with losses as prices of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others fell. However, the trading volume of most cryptos increased by a greater margin. The top gaining crypto (Stacks (STX)) of December 9 is the top gainer today too; the most trending crypto today is STEPN (GMT).

The crypto market cap fell about 1.81 per cent to $840.71 billion and its trading volume was up by 24.68 per cent to $29.63 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Stacks (STX); it was up 8.38 per cent at $0.3101. The top loser was Osmosis (OSMO), which was trading at $0.9243 with a loss of 10.1 per cent in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.



Cryptocurrency Prices



Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.41 per cent to $16,912.09.

BTC was highly volatile on December 11 and its price was trading within a narrow range of $17,200 to $16,900. However, the trading volume of BTC was up by quite a significant margin.



The lowest price for BTC was $16,899.39. BTC’s trading volume was up by 34.46 per cent at $16,786,187,929.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.96 per cent to $1,246.07 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH was trading with gains for most of the morning of December 11. However, around 1.55 am on December 12, ETH's price got hammered down and it also touched the day’s lowest trading price around the same time.



The lowest price for ETH was $1,243.79. ETH’s trading volume was up by 30.41 per cent at $4,130,009,830.



Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 4.46 per cent at $13.02 today.



Ripple (XRP) was down by 3.94 per cent at $0.3729 and its 24-hour trading volume was $493.74 million.



Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.31 per cent to $0.3033. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 63.95 per cent to $152,106,228.



Binance (BNB) was down by 2.2 per cent to $283.05. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.17 per cent at $545,575,545.



Meme Coins



Dogecoin fell 8.73 per cent at $0.08845. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 112.22 per cent at $478,285,796.



Shiba Inu was down by 4.01 per cent to $0.000008865.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 3.14 per cent to $6,679.15. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 80.12 per cent at $20,052,254.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.58 per cent at $12.72 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 37.49 per cent at $119,762,853.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.79 per cent at $58.69 and its 24-hour trading volume was at $32.98 million.