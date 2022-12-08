Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.14%, Dogecoin (DOGE) 3.43%, Ethereum (ETH) Falls 2.4%

The crypto market today was trading with losses as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others fell. However, in the meme coin section, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) trading volume was up while its price being down. HAY was the most trending crypto for the sixth consecutive day.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.49 per cent to $842.08 billion and its trading volume was up by 3.8 per cent to $37.05 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was EOS (EOS); it was up 3.55 per cent at $0.9925. The top loser was ImmutableX (IMX), which was trading at $0.4415 with a loss of 9.19 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.14 per cent to $16,853.91.

BTC was trading with gains until 10.55 am on December 7. The fall from $17,100 to $16,800 price levels occurred within an hour starting from 11.04 am. By 1.35 pm BTC climbed even further down and created its intraday lowest price point.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,750.56. BTC’s trading volume was up by 0.4 per cent at $19,575,680,591.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 2.4 per cent to $1,234.51 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH also experienced a rapid fall in its value right about the same time as BTC experienced one i.e. 10.55 am on December 8. There was extreme volatility in ETH’s trade throughout the entire day. But later around 6.40 pm, the volatility subdued marginally and this resulted in ETH gaining and recovering some of its loss.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,224.45. ETH’s trading volume was up by 11.71 per cent at $5,740,699,596.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 4.7 per cent at $13.47 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 0.49 per cent at $0.3881 and its 24-hour trading volume was $860.57 million.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.46 per cent to $0.3096. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 40.7 per cent to $230,553,094.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.73 per cent to $284.22. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.72 per cent at $743,043,289.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 3.43 per cent at $0.09682. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 21.52 per cent at $638,729,370.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.75 per cent to $0.000009172.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 1.95 per cent to $7,036.49. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.02 per cent at $27,874,667.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.49 per cent at $13.28 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.92 per cent at $138,834,619.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.59 per cent at $61.59 and its 24-hour trading volume was $58.69 million.