Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Above $17,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Falls 2.65%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.35%

The crypto market today was trading with gains as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were up trading with gains and the trading volume too was up for most altcoins. BTC was the most trending crypto today.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.62 per cent to $861.95 billion and its trading volume was up by 1.02 per cent to $48.63 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was GMX (GMX); it was up 12.06 per cent at $48.24. The top loser was ApeCoin (APE), which was trading at $3.95 with a loss of 8.86 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.13 per cent to $17,145.11.

BTC was trading with losses for most of November 30 but right around 12.30 am, it experienced renewed interest. By 1 am, BTC was up with gains. Gradually, BTC shot past the $17,000 mark and was creating a fresh new high price with each passing minute.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,755.88, while its volume was up by 0.15 per cent at $26,742,250,541.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 1.35 per cent to $1,289.19 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile on November 30 with frequent ups and downs. However around 12.30 am (about the same time as BTC), ETH experienced an uplift in demand, and this led to its price surging.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,261.15. ETH’s trading volume was down by 7.65 per cent at $8,399,730,845.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.66 per cent at $13.94 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 0.59 per cent at $0.4022 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.89 per cent at $863,520,498.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.15 per cent to $0.3171. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.54 per cent to $242,863,706.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.55 per cent to $298.40. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.49 per cent at $972,083,492.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 2.65 per cent at $0.1045. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.13 per cent at $1,150,781,491.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.64 per cent to $0.000009263.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.16 per cent to $6,647.00. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 52.48 per cent at $38,194,527.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.84 per cent at $13.12 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.05 per cent at $182,504,796.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.48 per cent at $64.52 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.61 per cent at $78,534,416.