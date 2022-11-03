Crypto Prices Today: After US Fed Rate Hike, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Fall, Dogecoin Most Trending

Cryptocurrency prices were in the red with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) in losses along with most other altcoins. This comes after the announcement of a steep rake hike by the US Federal Reserve. Dogecoin (DOGE) remained the most trending crypto today too, despite falling about 8 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.1 per cent to $1.01 trillion and its trading volume was up by 40.39 per cent to $102.81 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Arweave (AR); it was up 52.34 per cent at $15.64. The top loser was Chain (XCN), which was trading at $0.05412 with a loss of 15.55 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.05 per cent to $20,302.54.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,087.13, while its volume was up by 43.75 per cent at $55,998,279,349.

BTC was trading with losses on November 2. However, for a short span of time, it spiked and recouped all its losses and started trading with gains at around 11.40 pm. But by 12.30 am on November 3, BTC eased up whatever gains it was trading with before and fell further.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 2.72 per cent to $1,546.54 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH’s trading was highly volatile with its price down and trading volume up by a significant margin. Wild swings on either side of the price band was frequently experienced in ETH trade on November 2. However, this volatile trade cooled off sometime around midnight and by morning, ETH was relatively stable.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,507.24. ETH’s trading volume was up by 70.52 per cent at $23,961,309,898.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.3 per cent at $31.49 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 0.77 per cent at $0.4569 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.14 per cent at $1,430,358,060.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.64 per cent to $0.3953. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 52.13 per cent to $726,382,686.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.85 per cent to $322.37. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.3 per cent at $1,417,695,336.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 8.1 per cent at $0.1316. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 45.62 per cent at $4,350,329,615.

Shiba Inu was down by 4.94 per cent to $0.00001216.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.53 per cent to $8,045.09. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.71 per cent at $17,051,729.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.44 per cent at $18.57 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.95 per cent at $367,828,268.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.89 per cent at $82.50 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 28.06 per cent at $141,157,227.