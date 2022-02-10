Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Crypto Adoption Rate Similar To 1990s Internet Boom, Says Wells Fargo Report

The adoption rate of cryptocurrencies is similar to that of other advanced technologies such as the internet and electricity, according to a report by Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Crypto Adoption Rate Similar To 1990s Internet Boom, Says Wells Fargo Report
Crypto Adoption Rate Similar To 1990s Internet Boom, Says Wells Fargo Report File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:00 am

The adoption rate of cryptocurrencies is similar to that of other advanced technologies such as the internet, electricity and automobiles, among others, according to a report titled ‘Understanding Cryptocurrency, by Wells Fargo Investment Institute, a US-based financial company.

At present, there are over 990 million crypto investors around the world, as per data by Crypto.com and World Bank.

Similarity In Adoption Rate

Related stories

How Much Do Cryptocurrency Exchanges Charge In India?

Russia Lends Support To Crypto As Currency; Crypto Market Volume More Than Double

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

The internet technology, the report points out, saw this phase in the mid-to-late 1990s. “After a slow start in the early 1990s, internet use surged from 77 million in 1996 to 412 million in 2000. By 2010, worldwide internet use had grown to 1.98 billion, and today it sits at 4.9 billion,” said the report.

The report expects cryptos to chart a similar growth path based on the similarity in the first few years. The growth of cryptos since 2014 till now is similar to the growth in internet in the 1990s.

“If this trend continues, cryptocurrencies could soon exit the early adoption phase and enter an inflection point of hyper-adoption,” said the report.

Regulatory Support A Stumbling Block

What cryptocurrencies need now is regulatory support. “Lack of a regulatory structure is an important roadblock to be removed, as it was cited as the number one reason in a 2020 Bloomberg survey why high net worth investors were unwilling to invest in cryptocurrencies,” said the report.

In India, though the government is considering bringing in a regulation for cryptocurrencies, nothing has happened on that front yet. However, the Union Budget 2022 announced steep taxation for cryptocurrency transactions in India, creating another roadblock for its adoption.

According to a Chainanalysis report for 2021, India has the second-highest number of cryptocurrencies users around the world. Industry estimates suggest there are 10-15 million crypto investors in India.

Word Of Caution

The findings of the report show that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile.

“Bitcoin is the oldest and arguably one of the least volatile cryptocurrencies, but it is still roughly four times more volatile than gold and a basket of global equities,” said the report.

It goes on to say that the investment space is till new and “early-stage investing is often fraught with violent boom and bust cycles, as many a dot-com company and investor can attest from 20 years ago”.

“More than 16,000 cryptocurrencies exist today, and if history is any guide, many will fail (or at least fail to scale),” the report adds.  The report also refers to the shakeout event in 2017, when more than 1,700 cryptocurrencies (40 per cent at the time) went bust and warns that there may be similar events in the future as well.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

RBI Maintains Status Quo; Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%

RBI Maintains Status Quo; Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%

Shiba Inu Starts Offering LAND In Its Metaverse World; $LEASH Up By 40%, SHIB up 3%

Nifty Reclaims 17,500, Sensex Rises Over 300 Points Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision

Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,500 Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

Airtel Likely To Hike Tariff In 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Members of a family show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, in Meerut.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star