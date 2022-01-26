Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Construction Sector Should Substitute Diesel With Alternative Fuels: Nitin Gadkari

 The road transport and highways minister further said if we do not substitute diesel with biofuels, then the country's crude oil import bill will go up to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years.     

India is importing 85 per cent of crude oil requirement, which amounts to Rs 8 lakh crore annually. - Deposit Photos

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 7:25 pm

Expressing concern over the use of diesel in the construction industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the sector must work for substitution of the fossil fuel with alternative fuels like bio-ethanol, LNG and CNG, which will not only reduce hazardous emissions but also cut the huge import bill.                

 Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari said currently India is importing 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, which amounts to Rs 8 lakh crore annually, which is a huge burden on the economy.

 "Right now, diesel is the single largest fuel which is used in construction sector. Unfortunately, it is the most significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.               

 "...We must work for substitution of diesel with alternative fuels both from the perspective of reducing hazardous emissions and cutting huge import bills," he said.              

 The road transport and highways minister further said if we do not substitute diesel with biofuels, then the country's crude oil import bill will go up to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years.             

 Gadkari also said he is using biodiesel in his sugar factories, and converted tractors to make them run on CNG.

