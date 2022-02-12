Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Condolence Messages Pour In For Rahul Bajaj From Business, Political Leaders

NCP chief Sharad Pawar remembered former chairman of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, as a philanthropist who was like a "lighthouse" for young entrepreneurs.

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 5:54 pm

Tributes and condolence messages poured in from business and political leaders for former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj who passed away in Pune on Saturday. Bajaj was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away at around 1430 hrs on Saturday, the official said. His last rites will be held on Sunday.

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!," Pawar tweeted.

Biocon, executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet, "I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son &  nation builder. Om Shanthi."

Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank in a tweet said, "A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him."

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways in a tweeted his heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj, adding that he had known the former Bajaj Group chairman for many years.

Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj; and daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year. 

