Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Competition Commission Of India Rejects Complaint Against Proposed PVR-INOX Deal

The watchdog's order has come on a complaint filed against the proposed merger that would create the country's largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 8:29 pm

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure, saying apprehension of likelihood of anti-competitive practices by an entity cannot be a subject of probe.

The watchdog's order has come on a complaint filed against the proposed merger that would create the country's largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens.

On March 27, PVR and INOX Leisure announced the merger. However, the entities were not required to seek CCI approval for the deal as it was below the regulator's threshold levels.

Under the competition law, deals beyond certain thresholds require clearance from the regulator.

In a seven-page order, the regulator said it was of the view that apprehension of likelihood of AAEC (Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition) by an entity which is yet to take form cannot be a subject matter of inquiry/investigation under Section 3 or 4 of the Competition Act.

Section 3 pertains to anti-competitive agreements and Section 4 relates to abuse of dominant position.

Non-profit group CUTS had complained that the proposed merger agreement would have anti-competitive effects on the film exhibition industry and sought a detailed probe against the two entities.

While passing the order, the regulator also made it clear that post-facto if any matter of abusive conduct comes up, then that could be examined under the provisions of the Act.

Related stories

PVR Shareholders, Creditors To Meet On October 11 To Consider Merger With INOX

Inox Wind To Become Debt-Free After IPO

PVR, Inox Stare At Losses As Star-Studded Bollywood Films Fail To Shine At Box Office

The CCI noted that Section 3 provides for examination of likelihood of AAEC arising of conduct in terms of an agreement, not a likelihood of conduct itself.

"This kind of an assessment is ex-ante, which can be undertaken by the Commission in appropriate cases, when legal requirements for  such examination are attracted in the first place.

"Therefore, the Commission is of the view that conduct, much less of an anti-competitive nature, is found to be missing in the present case for an analysis from the standpoint of provisions of Section 3 or 4 of the Act," the order said.

Regarding averments that PVR-INOX Leisure becoming a dominant entity in the future and the apprehension of possible abuse of  dominance, CCI said the proposed transaction has not even been consummated to give legal status to the new entity.

"Thus, firstly, no entity, much less a dominant entity, is in existence, even for assessment of conduct in the present case. Secondly,  even if the proposed transaction is concluded, dominance per se is not anti-competitive and only conduct is, if the same falls within the provisions of Section 4 of the Act," it noted. 

Tags

Business PVR Cinemas INOX Competition Commission Of India (CCI) Appreciable Adverse Effect On Competition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission