Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Coal Import To Be Stopped By 2024: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi also complemented CAG's office for bringing out the first ever compendium of asset account on mineral assets of the country

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 5:08 pm

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that the import of dry fuel which has declined considerably will be stopped by 2024.

                

Speaking at an event at the office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India here to release a 'Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources', the minister said commercial coal mine auction which was institutionalised by the present government has made the auctioning process totally transparent.

                

The minister said that the report presents comprehensive picture of the mineral resources spread across different states in the country.

                

He said that the compendium will help in further strengthening sustainable mining process which is of great importance for ecology and future generation.

                

Collating the information of the state asset accounts, the government accounting standards advisory board has prepared the compendium of asset accounts on mineral and energy resources in states.

                

The compendium includes details of all four fossil fuels, 40 major minerals and 63 minor minerals in 28 states and one Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir, and also covers the innovations and good practices noticed during the course of the study.

