Centre Proposes Implementation Of Fuel Consumption Standards For All Vehicles From April Next Year

The MoRTH in a statement said the aim of this notification is to expand the ambit of vehicles for compliance with FCS, and hence introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles Getty Images

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:50 pm

With an aim to reduce pollution and introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles, the government has proposed to make it mandatory for light, medium and heavy-duty motor vehicles of various categories to comply with fuel consumption standards from April 2023, according to an official statement.

The statement said the continued compliance to fuel consumption standards shall be verified as per the procedure of conformity of production, outlined in the Automotive Industry Standard 149.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification dated 1st July 2022, amending Rule 115 G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989, to include compliance with Fuel Consumption Standards (FCS), for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories,  manufactured in, or imported by, India," it said.

Prior to this notification, the statement said, compliance with annual fuel consumption standard was applicable to vehicles of M1 category (motor vehicle used for carriage of passengers, comprising not more than 8 seats, in addition to the driver's seat) with Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) up to 3.5 tonnes.

The MoRTH in a statement said the aim of this notification is to expand the ambit of vehicles for compliance with FCS, and hence introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The statement further said the date of applicability of this notification is April 1, 2023 and comments have been invited from all stakeholders within 30 days from the date of the notification.
 

