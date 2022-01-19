The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has planned to launch the national cryptocurrency in a pilot phase in the near future, it has been designed using the Hyperledger Fabric platform, Iranian Labour News Agency reported.

CBI vice Governor for IT Affairs Mehran Moharamian stated that the bank sees cryptocurrencies as a solution for fixing inconsistencies and decentralizing resources, something that several nations have begun to benefit from recently.

In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin was down by 0.61 per cent and was trading at $41,639.58 at 5:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.21 per cent, up by 0.37 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,111.75, with a fall of 1.72 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.82 per cent over the same period and was trading at $461.85. Solana (SOL) down by 1.36 per cent to $135.55 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.48 per cent to $1.41.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a minimal change in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was down by 1.20 per cent while trading at $0.1633 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 0.21 per cent and was trading at $0.00002767, Dogelon Mars fell by 2.61 per cent and was trading at $0.000001207, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01836 and recorded a rise of 1.41 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $1.98 trillion, registering a decrease of 0.55 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $82.21 billion, up by 454 per cent.

Patron (PAT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2396.91 per cent; it was trading at $0.05617 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, Square Token(SQUA) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.03 per cent; it was trading at $12.02.

Latest Update

Crypto firm BitMEX Group announced Tuesday its plan to acquire Bankhaus von der Heydt, a 268-year-old private bank based in Germany, according to various media reports.

A Miami-based digital lender company Milo is planning to offer a crypto mortgage to clients with digital assets. Also, clients who use the company’s services can pledge their Bitcoin to purchase a property, the Press statement said.