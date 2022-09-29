Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
CCI Approves Acquisitions Of Diliigent Power And DB Power By Adani Power

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the 100 per cent of the share capital and economic rights of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power Ltd, according to an official release

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:20 pm

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power Ltd.

In August, Adani Power said it will acquire DB Power Ltd, which owns and operates a 2x600 MW thermal power plant at Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, at an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore for cash consideration.

In August, Adani Power said it will acquire DB Power Ltd, which owns and operates a 2x600 MW thermal power plant at Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, at an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore for cash consideration.

Diliigent Power is primarily engaged in the activities of a holding company.

DB Power operates a coal-based thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 1,200 MW per hour in Chhattisgarh.

Adani Power is a publicly listed company with eight operational power plants in India.

Deals beyond certain thresholds require approval from CCI which keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices.
 

