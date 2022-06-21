Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

CBI Arrests Joint Drugs Controller In Bribery Case To Clear Biocon Biologics Injection

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of the Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon. The company has denied allegations

CBI Arrests Joint Drugs Controller In Bribery Case To Clear Biocon Biologics Injection
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 12:33 pm

The CBI has arrested Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the phase three clinical trial of the Insulin Aspart injection, a product of Biocon Biologics under development to manage Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, officials said on Tuesday. 

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of the Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon. The company has denied allegations.

The agency has also arrested Dinesh Dua, director at Synergy Network India Private Limited, who was allegedly giving Reddy a bribe, they said. 

After completing the necessary paperwork, the CBI has arrested Reddy and Dua,  nabbed during a trap operation on Monday while the alleged bribe exchange was going on, the officials said.  

Related stories

Sebi Fines Reliance Industries For Not Making Prompt Clarification On Jio-Facebook Deal

The CBI has also booked Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), Biocon Biologics Limited, Bangalore, L Praveen Kumar, as well as Director, Bioinnovat Research Services Private Limited, Delhi, Guljit Sethi in the case under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Tags

Business Biocon Biologics Insulin Injection Biocon Biologics Bribery Case Kiran Mazumdar Shaw CBI Diabetes Injection
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 