BYJU's To Invest $200 Million In Tuition Centre Expansion

The company has launched 80 centres earlier under a pilot project where it offers both offline and online classes to students of class 4 to class 10.

Byju's aims to enroll 1 million students into this programme in the next two years.

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 6:26 pm

Edtech firm BYJU's on Thursday said it will invest $200 million (about Rs 1,500 crore) to set up 500 tuition centres across 200 cities in the country.

"The launch of 'BYJU's Tuition Centre' is a landmark moment for BYJU's. Over the next 12-18 months, we will be investing $200 million to open these sites across India. We are also looking at strengthening our team," BYJU'S Chief Operating Officer Mrinal Mohit said in a statement.

Byju's aims to enrol 1 million students into this programme in the next two years and claims to create employment opportunities for over 10,000 people within a year of operations. 

