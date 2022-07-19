Binance Flips Coinbase On BTC Holdings, Bored Ape’s Metaverse Opens Demo, Crypto Market Up

On-chain data from Glassnode indicates that Coinbase recently lost its pole position as the largest exchange with Bitcoin holdings to Binance, according to a report in Coingape.com. Will Clemente, lead analyst, Blockware Solution, found out that the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume Binance is now also the world’s largest Bitcoin holder by exchanges.

Coinbase has, however, rejected the findings of Glassnode, saying the data may not have included untagged addresses of the crypto exchanges and that could make a difference in the overall count.

Yuga Labs Bored Ape Yacht Club

In other news, the tech demo of the ‘Otherside’ metaverse project associated with Yuga Labs Bored Ape Yacht Club saw over 4,500 people participating in it. On Saturday, Yuga Labs invited select people for a first look tech demo of their immersive, ape-avatar navigated virtual metaverse world.

As per a CoinTelegraph report, this first trip to the metaverse land was open to ‘Otherdeed’ non-fungible token (NFT) land-owners who will now be called ‘Voyagers’. Since the metaverse project is still in early stages, Yuga Labs is collecting feedback from Voyagers and some third-party developers and only they can currently access the Otherside metaverse.

Today's @OthersideMeta First Trip was truly a wild experience! Jumping through the swamp portal legit gave me chills and it was insane to see 4500 voyagers running around a large, immersive space. pic.twitter.com/Nl5luxaZl3 — illuminary.eth (@illuminaryETH) July 16, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 4.15 per cent to $1.02 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 79.59 per cent to $108.64 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $22,097.36, lower by 3.72 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 7.85 per cent to $1,520.40.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 4.39 per cent at $0.481, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 0.84 per cent at $0.3512, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 6.42 per cent at $43.24, Polkadot (DOT) rose 7.07 per cent at $7.69, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 2.4 per cent at $260.27.

Today’s top gainer was Ethereum Classic (ETC), which was up by 20.97 per cent at $25.99. The top loser was Lido DAO (LDO), which was down by 16.89 per cent at $1.45.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.14 per cent at $0.06659. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.07104. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 5.48 per cent at $0.00001168.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) rose 6.61 per cent to trade at $0.0000003394, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 7.44 per cent at $0.000007057, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) rose 9.05 per cent at $0.01102.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 2.06 per cent at $6,462.54, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 2.36 per cent at $0.0001058. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 9.11 per cent at $23.74, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 3 per cent at $7.46, and Aave (AAVE) rose 3.26 per cent at $94.07.