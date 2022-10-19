BEL To Manufacture Hydrogen Fuel Cells With Technology From TEV

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd has signed an MoU with US-based Triton Electric Vehicle for manufacturing Hydrogen fuel cells with technology transfer from the latter to meet the requirements of the Indian market and mutually agreed export markets.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims at tapping the demand for clean energy solutions for various applications, including e- mobility, by leveraging central government’s thrust for adoption of clean energy fuels for applications in transport and energy storage, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.



TEV has set up its R&D centre and manufacturing facility in India. It has recently forayed into Hydrogen-run vehicles and started the journey of manufacturing Hydrogen-run two-wheelers, three-wheelers and buses, according to the statement.