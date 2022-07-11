Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Bank of Maharashtra Cuts MCLRs Across Tenors By Up To 0.35%

The bank has reviewed the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from July 11, 2022, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing

undefined
File Photo: Bank Of Maharashtra PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 1:45 pm

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has slashed the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.35 per cent for various tenors.

The bank has reviewed the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from July 11, 2022, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year tenor MCLR -- which is a benchmark for most of the consumer loans such as auto, home and personal -- has been revised down to 7.50 per cent from the existing 7.70 per cent, the bank said.

Related stories

Indian Overseas Bank Raises MCLR By 10 Basis Points

HDFC Bank Hikes MCLR By 0.20% In Third Consecutive Increase In Rates

Likewise, the six-month tenor loan will have MCLR at 7.40 per cent, down by 0.20 per cent.

The three-month tenor rate is down by 0.35 per cent to 7.20 per cent, the state-owned lender said.

The overnight and one-month tenor loans will bear MCLRs of 6.90 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, down by 0.25 per cent each.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra traded at Rs 16.05 apiece on BSE, up by 0.63 per cent from the previous close. 

Tags

Business National Bank Of Maharashtra MCLR SBI MCLR Rate Hike Marginal Cost Of Funding Based Lending Rate (MCLR) HDFC Bank Hikes MCLR Rate HDFC Bank MCLR Rate MCLR RATE IOB MCLR Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0