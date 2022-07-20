B Capital Closes $250M Early-Stage Fund of Ascent Fund II

B Capital, a global multi-stage investment firm, closed $250 million of Ascent Fund II, its first dedicated early-stage fund. This latest announcement from the company follows its recent announcements of new hires and promotions to expand the firm’s executive team and support its growth.

Ascent invests in pre-seed through Series A rounds globally, emphasising the U.S. and Asia. The team was founded by Chair and General Partner Howard Morgan, firm Co-Founder and Managing Partner Eduardo Saverin, General Partners Gabe Greenbaum and Karen Page, and Partner Karan Mohla. Leveraging their experience as active partners of early-stage companies, they target founders across digital healthcare, enterprise software, fintech and logistics, among other growing industries.

“Forty years of investing has taught me that early-stage founders have the best view of where the market is heading,” said Morgan. “Ascent allows us to work with these entrepreneurs to build great companies ahead of the curve.”

Founded by Raj Ganguly and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in 2014, B Capital has $6.5 billion in assets under management across multiple funds. It has backed Indian startups, including Meesho, BlackBuck and Khatabook. The multi-stage global investment firm has a strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to connect its portfolio companies to a worldwide network of business leaders keen to partner with emerging technologies..