Avita Satus Ultimus Laptop Review: A Decent Option in Budget

Avita in the past has launched a few laptops in India that offer a good value for money besides great specs in an attractive price range.

The US-based lifestyle gadget brand recently launched its budget made-in-India laptop called Satus Ultimus which is geared towards students and those looking for an affordable option with decent specifications.

Priced at Rs 29,990, Avita Satus Ultimus looks like a good deal on paper, but how is the overall experience overall with the laptop? Let’s find out in this review.

Avita Satus Ultimus is a Windows 11 laptop with a 14.10-inch FHD anti-glare IPS display that has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Powered by a Celeron processor, it comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of SSD storage.

For connectivity, there are 2 USB ports (1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0), HDMI Port, Mic In ports.

There are six colour options to pick from — Matt Black, Space Grey, Cloud Silver, Champagne Gold, Shamrock Green, and Sugar Red.

What’s good?

For the price point, Avita Satus Ultimus does offer a decent set of specifications and the screen is great as well.

The laptop weighs just 1.3 kg and it’s really easy to carry it in the bag or roam around the room using the laptop.

The Windows 11 experience is really good on this laptop. On top of that, the battery life is good as the laptop lasts for about 6 hours easily on a full charge.

What’s not good:

Avita has cut corners with the build quality to keep the cost low; the laptop’s body is made up of cheap plastic and doesn’t look durable at all.

The cheap build quality takes away the visual appeal from the Matt Black variant which I was using for review.

The stereo speakers don’t live up to the expectation and you will have to rely on a good headphone to play a video or watch something online.

The laptop does show signs of stutter when you start multitasking on it, consider it has just 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, it would not be advisable to put the laptop under much strain.

That said, it could still be a decent option for students as it can handle basic tasks, but working professionals may not find Avita Satus Ultimus a device they can rely on.

I have used laptops powered by Celeron processors and these devices work just fine as long as you don’t do any demanding work.

There aren’t many decent enough laptop options under Rs 30,000 in today’s time and that’s where Avita has managed to place the Satus Ultimus. The company has indeed cut corners to keep the price low, but this can be a handy device for students or someone looking for just a basic laptop.

