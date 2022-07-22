Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Auxano Capital Launches $25 Million Fund 

The Auxano Entrepreneur Trust Fund will invest in the emerging megatrends across fintech, enterprise SaaS, sustainable mobility and agritech

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:21 am

Early-stage venture capital firm, Auxano Capital, has launched Auxano Entrepreneur Trust, its $25 million Category 1 fund. This will invest in emerging megatrends across fintech, enterprise SaaS, sustainable mobility and agritech. The company will raise funds through its network of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra HNIs (UHNIs) and family offices. 

In a statement, the VC firm said it plans to utilise the funds in line with its investment thesis and allocation strategy. These are either based on the business classification that is category creator, market creator and market owner, or the stage of the business that is a seed, pre-Series and Series A/Series B. 

Auxano Capital is willing to place its bets on sustainable mobility, especially the electric vehicle (EV) and its ancillary segments. Brijesh Damodaran, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of the company revealed that some of the VC firm’s upcoming investments would be in this category.  

Betting On The Future 

With over $7.5 million corpus, Gurugram-based Auxano Capital has invested in more than 20 startups. These include Drone startup Aarav Unmanned Systems, edtech startup Edukemy, and genomics startup Clevergene. 

“With this new set of funds, we have a deployment period of 18 months, and we aim to drive the growth of the budding entrepreneurs and companies in every stage of their entrepreneurial journey,” Damodaran said. “Presently, we are also in the process of finalising the right set of partners for the fund who we would be keen to onboard with us on this exciting journey.” 

The company has also launched the ‘Auxano Dawn Fund’. This Category 2 Alternative Investment Fund, with a corpus of about $25 million, is expected to be launched within three years.

