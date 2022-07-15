Automobile Industry Body Siam Seeks Reduction In CNG Prices

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has sought reduction in CNG prices in order to achieve sustainable mobility goals.

In a statement issued on Friday, the automobile industry body noted that there has been an exponential increase in the CNG prices in the last few months.

"Over the last few months, there has been a major challenge regarding an exponential increase in CNG prices. The industry is keenly looking forward to the right kind of interventions and support from the government for moderating the CNG prices for the benefit of the society, economy, and country's environment for overall achieving sustainable mobility and SDG 2030," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

It is commendable to have a collaborative approach of the government and industry for fostering and nurturing the national goals of reducing oil import and cleaner environment, he noted.

"Automobile industry is committed to complementing and supporting the government's efforts of promoting CNG and expanding the network, by continuously increasing volume and expanding the product portfolio of CNG vehicles," Menon said.

On Friday, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated 166 CNG stations.

The new stations are in addition to 1,332 CNG stations which have come up in the last financial year.

Menon said that aligning with India's global commitments to reduce carbon emissions the automobile industry continues to make significant investments, resource allocation towards R&D and localisation of technology products.