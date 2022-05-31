Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Aurobindo Pharma Profit Falls 28% To Rs 576 Crore In March Quarter

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 801.18 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Aurobindo Pharma Profit Falls 28% To Rs 576 Crore In March Quarter
Pharmaceutical Sector.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 10:41 am

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Monday reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 576.14 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 801.18 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

Aurobindo Pharma Net Profit Drops 22% To Rs 604 Crore In December Quarter

Here Is Why Aurobindo Pharma Shares Fell Over 4.5% Today

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,809.37 crore as compared to Rs 6,001.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were marginally higher at Rs 5,097.75 crore as against Rs 5,011.05 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, US formulations revenue declined by 4.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2,728.1 crore, while the Europe formulations revenue stood at Rs 1,540.7 crore, largely flat on year-on-year basis, the company said.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients revenue for the quarter was at Rs 913 crore as against Rs 794.3 crore in the corresponding previous period, it added.

Aurobindo Pharma vice-chairman and managing director K Nithyananda Reddy said the company has performed relatively better in this quarter in terms of its path for future growth and sustained profitability in spite of the challenging times for the industry.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,647.11 crore as against Rs 5,333.82 crore in the previous fiscal.

In FY22, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,455.49 crore as against Rs 24,774.62 crore in FY21, the company said, adding that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Re 1 for the year 2021-22.

"We continue to see volume growth in the complex generics segment and are also making significant progress in the complex development programs, including biosimilars. Further, we are also on track for completing the PLI project as per the committed timelines," Reddy said. 

Tags

Business Aurobindo Pharma Aurobindo Pharma Quarterly Earnings Aurobindo Pharma Quarterly Results Quarterly Earnings Quarterly Results Pharmaceutical Company Pharmaceutical Firm Pharmaceutical Sector Pharmaceutical Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police