The German automaker Audi will be launching its flagship A8 L sedan model in India on Tuesday. Bookings for the sedan model opened on May 8 at an initial amount of Rs 10 lakh. Though most information regarding the features of the sedan remains undisclosed, the company says that the car promises to offer enhanced comfort and sumptuous factor which has been a key factor for a strong response towards the model.

The sedan comes with a Rear Relaxation package with a recliner and foot massager. The grille and the bumper have been refurbished thus making the model look bigger and better. The rear profile of the sedan will have an OLED light structure with changed LED Matrix headlight units, and a combination of a 3-litre petrol powertrain engine, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive. The company is also offering a slew of customization packages.

Known for its class and comfort, this Audi model is also likely to feature a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, Audi digital cockpit, a high-end sound system and a rear-seat entertainment package.

Expressing confidence in the strong market performance of the A8 L, Balbir Singh, Audi India Head previously said, “The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand.”