Asics Gel Nimbus 24 Running Shoes Review: For Solid And Long-Term Comfort

Last year, I reviewed ASICS Gel-Kayano 28 running shoes and I was impressed with how technology is making these shoes lighter, better, and more advanced.

There are plenty of options these days if you step out to buy a good pair of trainers, the only thing that’s tough to figure out is which one would suit you best. For example, I prefer thick cushioning, slight bounce, and good overall stability.

A year later, I got the chance to review Asics’ Gel Nimbus 24, and I did some distance running using a pair of shoes. I’ll talk about my experience with running shoes in this review.

The Gel Nimbus 24 has the familiar cushioning and comfort that Asics usually offers in its running shoes. The difference here is the Gel Nimbus 24 is bouncier yet stable. The mesh upper is light and extremely breathable, making the shoe comfortable for movement. The shoe at first looks good for a recovery run, but then there is pretty much everything for distance running as well.

That said, you would have to spend some time with the shoe on the field to get accustomed to the bounce.

It weighs around 250 gm, which is quite light for a shoe if not the lightest.

What’s tough is the tongue is too stretchable so you would have to adjust the shoelaces often during your activity, which is irritating at times. The thing is it’s not firm enough and keeps slipping.

The midsole is a combination of Asics’ FF Blast+ foam and also a layer of its Flytefoam, and then there is Asics gel in the heel and the forefoot, which reduces the impact when you run or walk.

The outsole has Asics Lite rubber for grip and traction. It’s quite light and strong to handle the impact. The outsole on the Nimbus 24 is solid. It grips well on dry roads and rainy conditions, but more importantly, it's impressively durable.

The overall balance of return and stability is quite impressive but it remains to be seen how the Nimbus 24 fare in the long run or let’s say in about 2-3 months, especially with the long-distance run.

The Nimbus 24 are quite versatile as well; you can use them on pretty much every surface.

Verdict

The Asics Gel Nimbus 24 is a decent pair for everyday running as well as distance running on weekends. It’s mostly for those looking for a stable and comfortable run. The only downside is at times, I found it tough to increase the pace due to the bounce from the chunky outsole.

At Rs 14,999, they are a bit expensive and I would say those into regular-distance running can still explore offerings from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and even Asics but the Gel Nimbus 24 is ideal for those looking for a solid pair of shoes with great comfort.