Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Asian Paints Q1 Profit Jumps 80% To Rs 1,036 Crore, Sales Up 55%

Its revenue from operations was up 55 per cent to Rs 8,578.88 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 5,534.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 3:50 pm

Asian Paints Ltd on Tuesday reported an 80.39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,036.03 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022, as the business grew both in volume and value terms.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 574.30 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 55 per cent to Rs 8,578.88 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 5,534.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Asian Paints' total expenses were at Rs 7,287.84 crore, up 48.91 per cent in Q1/FY 2022-23, as against Rs 4,893.87 crore in the corresponding period.

Related stories

Oberoi group's EIH Associated Hotels Turns Profitable In June Quarter

Bajaj Auto June Quarter Profit Dips Marginally To Rs 1,163 Crore

Commenting on the results, Asian Paints Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said the domestic decorative business experienced good consumer demand and recorded stellar revenue growth for the quarter.

"The volume growth registered in the quarter is one of the highest in the last six quarters. The business also registered robust 4-year compounded growth in volume and value terms," he said.

Asian Paints' international business also delivered a good double-digit revenue growth for the quarter despite multiple headwinds across key geographies.

"While the persistent inflationary environment continued to impact the gross margins, we delivered healthy operating margins with strong push on the premium & luxury offerings and driving further operational efficiencies across businesses,” said Syngle.

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd closed marginally up at Rs 3,108 on BSE.
 

Tags

Business Asian Paints Asian Paints Earnings Asian Paints Q1 Results Asian Paints Q1 Profit Asian Paints Results Asian Paints Revenue
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash